Parkersburg man arrested, suspected of Cedar Falls burglaries
Parkersburg man arrested, suspected of Cedar Falls burglaries

CEDAR FALLS -- A Parkersburg man was arrested on misdemeanor charges after running from a Cedar Falls police officer, and may be charged with more once burglary investigations are completed, police say.

John Wyman Michael Martin Jr., 18, of 27795 290th St., Parkersburg, was arrested Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Mike Hayes.

Hayes said Martin was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail. He appears to have already been released, as online jail records don't show him being currently held.

Hayes said police were called to the 1500 block of West Fifth Street in Cedar Falls just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after a caller told them they saw a man dressed in black, wearing a backpack and riding a bicycle "entering into neighbors' vehicles."

After an officer found Martin, Martin dumped the bicycle and fled on foot in the 1300 block of West Eighth Street. He then jumped a fence and was apprehended by the officer in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street.

Hayes would not name the officer who apprehended Martin, who Hayes said "had some scrapes from climbing over a fence." Martin was charged with interference causing injury. Hayes said the officer's injuries were "very mild" and didn't require hospitalization.

Martin was also charged with possession of stolen property -- the bicycle, which was found to have been stolen from a nearby garage, Hayes said -- as well as possession of marijuana, which Hayes doesn't believe was stolen.

Hayes said Martin was found with other objects with him, but other charges were pending based on whether they will be found to have been stolen from nearby vehicles or homes, Hayes said.

