Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park

Lost Island Theme Park Main Gate

The Lost Island Themepark's main gate.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked.

Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to court records, Evans had worked at the theme park at 2600 E. Shaulis Road but had been terminated. On Aug. 19, he allegedly returned to the park and took tools and a drone from a warehouse.

The crime was recorded on video, and management had asked him to return the items. He indicated he planned to return the items, but he never gave them back, court records state.

