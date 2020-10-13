Parked car hit by overnight gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A parked car was struck by gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the shooting that erupted around 2:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of Grandview Avenue.
Neighbors called to report hearing shots, and officers found spent shell casings in a bullet hole in the parked vehicle, according to police.
