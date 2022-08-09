Parents arrested after child found wandering neighborhood twice

WATERLOO – A Waterloo couple has been arrested after their son was twice found wandering the neighborhood in a state of undress.

On June 12, neighbors called police after spotting the 4 year old in nothing but a diaper in the 900 block of Linn Street around 7:15 a.m. One of the residents picked up the child until officers arrived.

Police found the child came from a home in the 300 block of Ricker Street, about a block away, and officers said the parents appeared to be intoxicated, according to court records. The matter was reported to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Then around 8:25 a.m. Friday, the child had apparently ran a block and a half away from his home naked and had suffered a cut toe, according to court records.

Paramedics were called to treat the toe injury.

Police arrested Trisha Likaro, 30, and Mike Selikar, 32, on Saturday on two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. Both have been released pending trial.

