Panther wrestler arrested for assault

CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa wrestler has been arrested following an argument with his girlfriend and two others last week.

Cedar Falls police arrested Christian Basil Minto, 22, on Sept. 1 on one count of domestic assault causing injury and two counts of assault causing bodily injury, all misdemeanors. He was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Minto had been involved in an argument over a cellphone at a West 27th Street apartment Sept. 1. The girlfriend took the phone and ran out of the building, and Minto allegedly chased and pushed her to the ground, according to court records.

Other people became involved, and Minto allegedly threw another woman who tried to break up the altercation to the ground and tackled a man and began fighting him, according to court records.

Minto, originally from Cape Coral, Fla., had wrestled at North Iowa Area Community College and is currently on the roster for the UNI Panthers wrestling team for 2022-23.

