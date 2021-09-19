Owners file bankruptcy to shield historic Black's Building from sheriff's sale

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The operators were hoping for a resurgence once the pandemic waned and restrictions were lifted. The building’s website notes that the Sky Events Centre and Tea Room have reopened.

In the meantime, the Nelsons received permission from the court to sell three of their antique cars —- a 1959 Morgan 4/4 Roadster, a 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and a 1969 Lincoln Continental Mark II —- at auction to put money toward debts. The sale, conducted by Rich Penn Auctions of Waterloo, was scheduled for Sept. 18 in conjunction with the sale of the collection at the Hemken Auto Museum in Williams.

The auto sale would likely be a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of debt outlined in bankruptcy records.

About $4.9 million is owned to MidwestOne Bank, according to foreclosure documents. Records for the Midtown Development bankruptcy filing indicate $458,000 in unpaid property taxes to Black Hawk County; $603,000 in loans to members of the Molinaro family; more than $100,000 for credit cards; and $31,000 for contractors.

There is also a Small Business Administration loan of around $700,000 tied to the property, according to court records.

In their personal filing, the Nelsons indicate their debt is business related.