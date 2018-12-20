OSSIAN – A Missouri man who operated an organic grain brokerage in Ossian has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.
Randy Constant, 61, of Chillicothe, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Iowa, Constant admitted to a scheme that involved at least $142,433,475 in grain sales, and the vast majority of which. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Constant admitted that, from 2010 to 2017, he misled customers into thinking they were buying certified organic grain when the grain he was selling was not organic. He admitted falsely telling customers the grain he sold was grown on his certified organic fields in Nebraska and Missouri when the grain was not organic either because he purchased the grain from other growers, the certified organic fields were sprayed with unauthorized substances or organic grain was mixed with non-organic grain, according to prosecutors.
Constant allegedly made many of the sales through Jericho Solutions of Ossian, a brokerage he owned. As part of the plea, Constant also agreed to forfeit $128,190,128 in proceeds from the fraudulent scheme.
Constant’s plea came after three Nebraska farmers entered pleas fraud charges in connection with organic grain sales in October. Tom Brennan, 70, James Brennan, 40, and Mike Potter, 41, all from Overton, Neb., were convicted of one count of wire fraud. Each man admitted to growing grain between 2010 and 2017 that was not organic, and they admitted that they knew the grain was being marketed and sold as organic, even though it was not in fact organically grown.
The charging documents allege that, during the 2010 to 2017 period, each of the three farmers received more than $2.5 million for grain fraudulently marketed as organic.
