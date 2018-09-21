WATERLOO – Officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a vehicle.
The flaming GMC Sierra pickup was discovered in the Mitchell Sand Pits, also known as the Riverview Recreational Area, off of Mitchell Avenue shortly after midnight Friday. The vehicle was unattended and located in a parking lot.
The fire was extinguished, and the city fire marshal with Waterloo Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the blaze, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.