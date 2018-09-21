Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a vehicle.

The flaming GMC Sierra pickup was discovered in the Mitchell Sand Pits, also known as the Riverview Recreational Area, off of Mitchell Avenue shortly after midnight Friday. The vehicle was unattended and located in a parking lot.

The fire was extinguished, and the city fire marshal with Waterloo Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the blaze, according to police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments