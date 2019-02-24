WATERLOO -- Waterloo police are investigating an overnight stabbing near the corner of West Fifth and Jefferson streets.
There aren't any suspects and the victim, Jeremy Helgeson, was treated and released for injuries.
Helgeson was stabbed twice in his right leg and once in his right arm. He did not want to file charges and doesn't know why he was stabbed.
Police were called around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing in progress.
