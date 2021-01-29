 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overnight shooting damages Waterloo home
0 comments
top story

Overnight shooting damages Waterloo home

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a Waterloo home Thursday.

Try out our Editor's Special - 6 months for just $19.99

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire around 8:10 p.m. Officers found bullets struck a house at 1217 Fulton Ave. while people were inside.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the crime.

clip art crime
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News