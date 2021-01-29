Overnight shooting damages Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a Waterloo home Thursday.
Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire around 8:10 p.m. Officers found bullets struck a house at 1217 Fulton Ave. while people were inside.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the crime.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
