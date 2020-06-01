Overnight protest ends peacefully in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – An overnight protest that circled the police department and the Black Hawk County Courthouse ended peacefully.

Protesters gathered in Lincoln Park around 10 p.m. Sunday and marched passed City Hall, which houses the police department, and then headed down the street past the courthouse and the adjacent office before returning to the parking lot behind the police station.

The crowd remained there chanting, and police officials talked with organizers. After about 15 to 20 minutes the group headed back to the courthouse and ultimately disbanded.

No damage was reported, according to police.

The overnight protest follows a Friday march in downtown Waterloo, spurred by the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., on Memorial Day.

Protests in other parts of the country last week turned violent, including ongoing unrest in Minneapolis where a police precinct station was set on fire.

