Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a home and detached garage at 179 Rebecca Lane, Waterloo, on Sunday.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO — Fire officials are investigating a blaze that destroyed a vacant Waterloo home and its garage overnight.

Neighbors called 911 around 2:26 a.m. Sunday after noticing flames coming from the story-and-half single-family home at 179 Rebecca Lane, a short gravel road on the edge of town.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house and detached garage engulfed, and crews believe the fires had been burning for awhile before they were notified. Officials extinguished the fire and remained at the scene until around 6:30 a.m.

No one was living in the house at the time, and the prior residents moved out weeks earlier, authorities said. Utilities and natural gas service to the building had been turned off.

Waterloo Fire Rescue estimated the damages at $70,000.

Officials said the fire was suspicious, and the city fire marshal is investigating the cause.

