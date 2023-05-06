EVANSDALE –- Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed an Evansdale home.

The blaze was discovered at about 1 a.m. Saturday and leveled the single-story home at 617 East End Ave., which officials described as vacant.

Heat from the flames also damaged homes next door to the left and the right, including 611 East End, where Wendy Grinder was asleep.

The heat completely melted off the siding of her home, and she awoke to the sound of her bedroom window breaking.

“My roommate said ‘we got to get out of here, the house next door is on fire,’” Grinder said.

Grinder didn’t have time to access the wheelchair she normally uses to get around.

“I can’t walk, so somehow I crawled out of this house … I had no socks on, no shoes, no nothing. And I was worried about my cat. He hid under my roommate’s bed,” Grinder said.

Once outside, she saw the neighboring house was engulfed.

“The flames were shooting all over the place,” she said.

Property records show the house at 617 East End was the subject of a foreclosure action in civil court that was finalized last month.

