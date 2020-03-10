Overnight chase ends in crash in Waterloo

He was last seen at home on February 9, 2008. He has a vertical scar which extends from his lower lip to his chin, a scar on the right side of his mouth, a scar on the left side of his nose, and a scar on the upper left side of his chest. His nickname is Ben.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department- Missing Persons Unit - 515-283-4864 Or Your Local FBI
She was last seen in the Davenport, Iowa area on September 1, 1982. Kimberly has not been seen or heard from since. She may use the alias name of Kimberly Kathleen Gardner. She has a gap between her two front teeth.
Here is a list of children in Iowa who have gone missing and were entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's database as of March 9, 2020. This list does not include any missing children or teenagers who have not been reported to the national database.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
Macy Foster
Missing Since: Dec 23, 2019
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2003
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'6"
Weight: 180 lbs
She was last seen on December 23, 2019.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1378364
Daniela Salinas-mejia
Missing Since: Feb 15, 2017
Missing From: Sioux City, IA
DOB 2000
Age Now: 19
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 130 lbs
Daniela was last seen on February 15, 2017
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Sioux City Police Department 712-279-6960
NCMEC: 1292642
Fredrick Workman
Missing Since: Aug 2, 2013
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1998
Age Now:21
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color:Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 145 lbs
He was last seen on August 2, 2013. Fredrick has a scar under his chin. He may use the alias last name Shields. Fredrick may go by the nickname Fred.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1222001
Benjamin Roseland
Missing Since: Feb 9, 2008
Missing From: Clinton, IA
DOB: 1988
Age Now: 31
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height5'11"
Weight: 175 lbs
He was last seen at home on February 9, 2008. He has a vertical scar which extends from his lower lip to his chin, a scar on the right side of his mouth, a scar on the left side of his nose, and a scar on the upper left side of his chest. His nickname is Ben.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Clinton Police Department 563-243-1458
NCMEC: 1092332
Erin Pospisil
Missing Since: June 3, 2001
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 1986
Age Now: 33
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 125 lbs
She was last seen at home on June 3, 2001 and she has not been seen or heard from since that day. She has a small scar above her left eye. When she was last seen, Erin had red highlights in her hair.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department 319-286-5491
NCMEC: 919997
Marc Allen
Missing Since: March 29, 1986
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1972
Age Now: 47
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 85 lbs
He was last seen leaving his home is Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 1986. He was on his way to a friend's home, but never arrived. The last time he was seen, Marc was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks, and gray tennis shoes.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1053047
Eugene Martin
Missing Since: Aug 12, 1984
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1970
Age Now: 49
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 110 lbs
He was last seen between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. as he was delivering newspapers. A paper bag was found outside of Des Moines with papers still inside. He has a scar on his right knee and has had a broken right wrist.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department- Missing Persons Unit - 515-283-4864 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601815
John Gosch
Missing Since: Sep 5, 1982
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1969
Age Now: 50
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Lt. Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 140 lbs
He was last seen delivering newspapers. He has facial freckles, a gap between his front teeth, a birthmark on his left cheek, and a horseshoe-shaped scar on his tongue.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
West Des Moines Police Department 515-223-3211 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601763
Kimberly Doss
Missing Since: Sep 1, 1982
Missing From: Davenport, IA
DOB: 1966
Age Now: 54
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 120 lbs
She was last seen in the Davenport, Iowa area on September 1, 1982. Kimberly has not been seen or heard from since. She may use the alias name of Kimberly Kathleen Gardner. She has a gap between her two front teeth.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Davenport Police Department 563-388-3664
NCMEC: 601057
Colleen Simpson
Missing Since: Oct 5, 1975
Missing From: Bedford, IA
DOB: 1960
Age Now: 59
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 90 lbs
She was last seen at home where she disappeared during the night. Colleen has a scar on her right forearm.