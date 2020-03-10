You are the owner of this article.
Overnight chase ends in crash in Waterloo
Overnight chase ends in crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A high-speed chase came to an end Monday night when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree in a front yard.

Police said the driver, Timothy Shane Klinghammer, 33, of 1202 Beech St., was arrested for eluding. He was later released from jail.

The pursuit started around 11:55 p.m. Monday when a Waterloo patrol officer tried to stop a Mercedes Benz on West Fourth and Denver streets for excessive window tint.

The Mercedes continued on, at one point reaching speeds of 80 mph before colliding with a tree in front of 1810 Baltimore Street, according t o police.

The driver ran off but was found outside West High School and detained, according to police.

