Overall crime down in Waterloo in 2020, but serious crime was up

The police department’s numbers show one justifiable homicide in 2020. That case involved armored truck guards shooting and killing suspected armed robber Bryce Altman Miller, 37, during a holdup attempt outside a bank.

The number of homicides was a sharp increase over 2019, which saw only two homicide cases, and the city hasn’t seen as many slayings since 1993 when there were nine.

Maj. Joe Leibold said the 2020 numbers appear to be an anomaly, noting that crime statistics fluctuate from year to year.

“It ebbs and flows, and last year was a bit rough,” Leibold said. “One year is an anomaly. For now it stands out.”

Only two of the 2020 cases have resulted in murder charges, Leibold said the other cases remain under investigation.

“We are not charging anybody until the investigations are complete,” Leibold said. He said the 2020 homicides aren’t related to each other and appear to be isolated crimes.

The total city’s index crimes -- homicide, robbery, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft --- were up in 2020, from 1,860 in 2019 to 1,907 last year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}