Overall crime down in Waterloo in 2020, but serious crime was up

WATERLOO – Overall crime in Waterloo was down in 2020, although the city saw an uptick in serious offenses, including homicide, which was the highest in more than a decade.
The city had seven homicide cases in 2020, according to statistics released Monday by the Waterloo Police Department. Because two cases were double slayings, the number of actual deaths due to crime in 2020 actually stands at nine.
The victims include Tamica Allison, 42; Andrea Anderson, 41; Terrell Bernard Flower, 30; Cortez Harrison, 15; Vincent J. Hemenway, 49; Dacarious Burkett, 22; Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28; Jada Young-Mills, 27; and Elijah Lemont Hunt, 31. All of the 2020 homicides involved firearms.
The police department’s numbers show one justifiable homicide in 2020. That case involved armored truck guards shooting and killing suspected armed robber Bryce Altman Miller, 37, during a holdup attempt outside a bank.
The number of homicides was a sharp increase over 2019, which saw only two homicide cases, and the city hasn’t seen as many slayings since 1993 when there were nine.
Maj. Joe Leibold said the 2020 numbers appear to be an anomaly, noting that crime statistics fluctuate from year to year.
“It ebbs and flows, and last year was a bit rough,” Leibold said. “One year is an anomaly. For now it stands out.”
Only two of the 2020 cases have resulted in murder charges, Leibold said the other cases remain under investigation.
“We are not charging anybody until the investigations are complete,” Leibold said. He said the 2020 homicides aren’t related to each other and appear to be isolated crimes.
The total city’s index crimes -- homicide, robbery, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft --- were up in 2020, from 1,860 in 2019 to 1,907 last year.
Individually, burglary was down last year, according to the numbers. There were 511 reported break-ins in 2020, which was a record low in a continuing downward trend looking back at least 14 years.
Records show the city was averaging 800 to 900 burglaries a year in the late 2000s.
Leibold said part of the low 2020 burglary numbers was because investigators were actively focusing on break-ins and a ring early in the year.
After the coronavirus pandemic hit, homes became a harder target for thieves.
“More people were home. More people were working from home,” Leibold said.
Overall calls for service were down more than 9% for Waterloo police in 2020. Officers handled 45,836 calls last year, compared to 50,545 the year before.
And taken as a whole, overall reported offenses were also down. Waterloo’s “Group A” and “Group B” offenses – the total of the index crimes plus lesser assaults, drug violations, vandalism, trespassing, traffic crashes and other crimes and complaints --- were down about 8%, from 10,848 to 9,972.