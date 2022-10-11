 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outage reported for sheriff's office, jail phones

Black Hawk County Jail

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and the county jail are experiencing a telephone service outage. 

On Tuesday, sheriff’s officials set up alternate phone numbers until repairs are made. Outside phone access to the jail is through (319) 240-0701 and business hours calls to the civil and administration divisions are through (319) 240-0949. 

The outage didn’t affect calls to the Black Hawk County Consolidated Communications dispatch center’s non-emergency numbers and 911.

