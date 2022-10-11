Outage reported for sheriff's office, jail phones

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and the county jail are experiencing a telephone service outage.
On Tuesday, sheriff’s officials set up alternate phone numbers until repairs are made. Outside phone access to the jail is through (319) 240-0701 and business hours calls to the civil and administration divisions are through (319) 240-0949.
The outage didn’t affect calls to the Black Hawk County Consolidated Communications dispatch center’s non-emergency numbers and 911.
Photos: UNI volleyball hosts Illinois State, Oct. 8
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 1
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 2
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel (4) and Carly Spies (15) leap to make a block at the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 3
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert hits the ball over the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 4
Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus hits the ball over the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 5
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto makes a block at the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 6
Northern Iowa players celebrate after scoring against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 7
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto (13) and Kira Fallert (9) attempt to make a block at the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 8
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto (13) makes a block at the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 9
Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus makes a block at the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 10
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies attacks the ball against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 11
Northern Iowa's Tayler Alden (6) and Carly Spies ( 15) leap to make a block at the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 12
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert spikes the ball over the net against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 13
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto (13) and Kira Fallert (9) attempt to block the ball against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 14
Northern Iowa players celebrate after scoring against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 15
Northern Iowa's Tayler Alden sets the ball against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. Illinois 16
Northern Iowa's Tayler Alden sets the ball against Illinois State University on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
