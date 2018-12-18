OSAGE -- A juvenile has been charged with felony terrorism after a threat against Osage Community School District.
According to Osage Police, Osage Schools staff members became aware of the threat on Dec. 12, and district officials contacted law enforcement that evening.
The threat involved violence with a firearm against the school, Osage Police said in a release Tuesday. Osage Police said the alleged threat was made on social media.
The juvenile was taken into custody and placed in a juvenile detention center. The juvenile was charged with felony threat of terrorism.
Police did not identify the juvenile neither by name, sex nor grade level.
A detention hearing will be held at a later date at the Mitchell County Courthouse.
The incident follows felony charges against two eighth-graders in October for planning to shoot four students and one teacher at Osage Middle School. Their cases are proceeding in juvenile court.
In Iowa, court records for those under age 18 are confidential by law, unless a juvenile is charge with a forcible felony, such murder or robbery, or charged in adult court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Socialist Madonna said that she'd thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” NO charges pressed. #wellconnected #onlypeasantswillbecharged
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.