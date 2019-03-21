OSAGE --- An Osage man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison in an attack on a girl in April 2018 in rural Mitchell County.
During his sentencing hearing on March 12 on a felony charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse resulting in injury, Timothy Eugene Hines, 43, also was ordered to serve a special sentence of 10 years' supervision by the Iowa Department of Corrections after he is released from prison.
Hines must register as a sex offender for 10 years. A $750 fine was suspended, but he must pay a $250 civil penalty plus a $100 surcharge.
In January Hines entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt but acknowledging a plea agreement is in his best interest — to the assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will drop a related third-degree kidnapping charge.
Assistant Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy said had the case gone to trial, testimony would show that Hines was driving the 14-year-old girl from Mason City to Osage on April 17, 2018, when he began rubbing her thigh and started taking back roads, eventually ending up on Lime Kiln Road.
The girl became “freaked out” by Hines’ behavior and left the vehicle and began walking away when he parked, Murphy said. He said Hines followed her, pushed her into a ditch and ripped her shirt open.
The girl escaped and went to a nearby house for help.
Court records show there was evidence of a struggle in the ditch where the girl’s muddy and bent-up glasses were found. Authorities also found a folding knife and a roll of duct tape, records state.
The girl suffered abrasions to her back and hip and had a red mark on her left eye socket, according to statements in court.
