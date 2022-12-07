Osage man found with ghost guns, sentenced for having ammo

OSAGE — An Osage man who was found with thousands of rounds of ammunition and several home-made “ghost guns” has been sentenced to prison.

Kevin Curtis Simmer, 39, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of ammo on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities allege Simmer is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a 2005 felony drug conviction in Cerro Gordo County.

In February 2022, authorities searched his home on 340th Street in rural Osage and found a gun safe with 1,000 rounds of .223-caliber rifle ammo, 500 rounds of .45-caliber ammo, 800 rounds of .40-caliber, 900 rounds of 9 mm, 2,000 rounds of .308 and about 80 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun shells.

They also found a shotgun, three “ghost gun” pistols and parts for manufacturing firearms.

Police also found ghost gun pistols in his vehicle.

Ghost guns are home-manufactured firearms without serial numbers. Police are concerned with the weapons because they aren’t traceable and can end up in the hands of criminals because they don’t require background checks.