Osage man found with ghost guns, sentenced for having ammo

120722ho-ghost-gun-milling

AFT stock photo shows milling work to complete an AR-15 lower receiver.

 Contributed

OSAGE — An Osage man who was found with thousands of rounds of ammunition and several home-made “ghost guns” has been sentenced to prison.

Kevin Curtis Simmer, 39, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of ammo on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities allege Simmer is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a 2005 felony drug conviction in Cerro Gordo County.

Kevin Curtis Simmer

In February 2022, authorities searched his home on 340th Street in rural Osage and found a gun safe with 1,000 rounds of .223-caliber rifle ammo, 500 rounds of .45-caliber ammo, 800 rounds of .40-caliber, 900 rounds of 9 mm, 2,000 rounds of .308 and about 80 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun shells.

They also found a shotgun, three “ghost gun” pistols and parts for manufacturing firearms.

Police also found ghost gun pistols in his vehicle.

Ghost guns are home-manufactured firearms without serial numbers. Police are concerned with the weapons because they aren’t traceable and can end up in the hands of criminals because they don’t require background checks.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
