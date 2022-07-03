Osage man found with ghost guns pleads to ammo charges

OSAGE — An Osage man has pleaded to charges after authorities found “ghost guns” and thousands of rounds of ammunition at a home where he was staying in February.

On Monday, Kevin Curtis Simmer, 39, formerly of Mason City, pleaded to one count of felon in possession of ammunition in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

According to court records, officials seized ghost guns from Simmer’s vehicle on Feb. 2.

Ghost guns are home-manufactured firearms without serial numbers. Usually, they are constructed from kits with partially completed frames or receivers and commonly available parts that don’t require background checks. As a result, the guns are untraceable.

Later that day, officers from several agencies executed a search warrant at Simmer’s home on 340th Street. Simmer was in a shed allegedly used to manufacture and test firearms, and he armed himself with a pistol until authorities talked him into putting down the handgun and exiting, according to court records.

Officers found a shotgun, three handguns that appeared to be ghost guns, and parts for making firearms, records state. Authorities also found a gun safe containing 1,000 rounds of .223-caliber rifle ammo, 500 rounds of .45-caliber ammo, 800 rounds of .40-caliber, 900 rounds of 9 mm, 2,000 rounds of .308 and about 80 rounds of different 12-gauge shotgun shells.

Authorities allege Simmer is prohibited from possessing ammunition because of a 2005 felony drug conviction in Cerro Gordo County.

In April, the White House announced the Department of Justice was submitting new rules to limit the spread of ghost guns. This came after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported that some 20,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement in 2021 as part of criminal investigations, a tenfold increase since 2016.

The rule would require businesses that sell kits to treat them the same as completed firearms. This includes placing serial numbers on the frames and receivers, running background checks on buyers and obtaining federal licensing.

Under the rule, licensed dealers and gunsmiths who take a homemade gun into their inventory would have to mark it with a serial number.

The rule is slated to take effect in August.







