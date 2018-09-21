HANLONTOWN -- An Osage man was arrested for eluding law enforcement in a two-county chase that ended in a cornfield early Thursday.
Eric William Jensen, 37, was charged with felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, misdemeanor driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
About 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, a Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy turned around in an attempt to stop a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van on B-20, near the intersection of Mallard Avenue.
The van's owner had a barred license, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Jensen drove the van away at a high rate of speed. A vehicle pursuit began and other law enforcement arrived to assist, including Worth County and the Iowa State Patrol.
The pursuit lasted several miles in northern Cerro Gordo County and southern Worth County, reaching speeds of 100 mph a few times, officials said.
Jensen’s van eventually left the roadway on Highway 9, west of Hanlontown, and drove into a cornfield.
He was arrested after a “very short foot pursuit in the cornfield," according to the sheriff's office. There were no injuries during the pursuit.
