OSAGE --- An Osage High School student was charged with felony threat of terrorism Monday after allegedly making a threat of violence involving a firearm against the school.
Authorities are not naming the student, who is a juvenile, according to a press release from the Osage Police Department.
Staff at the school learned about the threat Monday and reported it to law enforcement, the release stated.
"Based upon the investigation thus far, the alleged threat was made at the school," the release stated. "There is no immediate safety concern to the school or public."
The likelihood exists that the student will be suspended, according to the police.
The student was taken into custody and placed in a secure juvenile detention center. Authorities say a detention hearing will be held at a later date at the Mitchell County Courthouse, and until then the student will continue to be held in juvenile detention.
While charges have been filed, the investigation is ongoing by the Osage Police Department and Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office with the cooperation of the Osage Community School District and Mitchell County Attorney’s Office.
