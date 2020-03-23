Online crime reporting available in Cedar Falls amid coronavirus concerns

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls residents now have an option to report crimes online.

The measure is one the latest ways the City of Cedar Falls is limiting the potential for exposure during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we work through the COVID-19 emergency, it is important to find new ways to protect both our community and our officers,” said Lt. Kari Rea of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department.

A form to report non-emergency crimes can be found at www.cedarfalls.com/1533/Report-a-Crime. It can also be found at the city’s main website www.cedarfalls.com in the ‘Police Operations’ heading under ‘Departments’ and ‘Report a Crime’.

Residents can use the online form to report credit card fraud, harassment, theft, lost property and minor vehicle accidents on private property or request extra patrols. After an incident is submitted, an officer will contact the resident by email or phone for follow-up information or questions.

The online submission form is not for emergencies or crimes in progress. In an emergency situation, residents should dial 911.

The Waterloo Police Department has been using a similar system, which is available under “Submit a Police Report” at its website waterloopolice.com .