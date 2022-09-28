One treated for gunshot wound in Waterloo

WATERLOO — One person was injured in an early Wednesday morning shooting.
Details weren’t immediately available, but Waterloo police said a man arrived at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency department by private vehicle around 12:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his left bicep.
Officers said the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.
The victim didn’t cooperate with police, and it wasn’t clear where the shooting took place. Police continue to investigate the incident.
This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
