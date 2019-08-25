{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

The identity and condition of the injured hasn’t been released, but police said the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.

Details of the incident weren’t available.

Authorities were called to an apartment at 221 Miriam Drive around 6:15 a.m. Sunday and found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.

