WATERLOO – One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.
The identity and condition of the injured hasn’t been released, but police said the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.
Details of the incident weren’t available.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Authorities were called to an apartment at 221 Miriam Drive around 6:15 a.m. Sunday and found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.