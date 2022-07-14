One transported for non-life threatening stab wound near Waterloo's Greenbelt Lake

WATERLOO — Police responded shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a stabbing victim in the vicinity of Greenbelt Lake's parking lot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Waterloo-Fire Rescue for what Police Sgt. Rob Camarata called a “non-life-threatening cut to an extremity.” The lake, in the 900 block of Martin Road, is part of the Katoski Greenbelt.

About five police cars were on scene in response to the call, and multiple officers were seen investigating after the ambulance had left the scene.

The other person involved was being questioned by police, according to Camarata.

Details regarding what led to the injury were not immediately known.