DECORAH – One teen has pleaded not guilty in the July beating death outside a Decorah home.

Dalton James Adam, 18, entered a written not guilty plea to one count of first-degree murder and demanded a speedy trial, which was tentatively set for Dec. 12 at the Winneshiek County Courthouse.

Another teen charged in the fatal attack, Jacob Michael Seelinger Jr., 17, hasn’t been arraigned, according to court records.

Authorities said, Adam was involved in an assault at the Winneshiek County Fairgrounds around 10:40 p.m. on July 12 where he allegedly grabbed Justin Bullerman’s neck causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground.

About and hour later, Adam and Seelinger arrived at David Hansen’s home at 1775 Old Stage Road and began to damage property outside, court records state. When Hansen, 46, went out to confront the two, Adam struck him, knocking him to the ground, apparently unconscious, records state.

Adam and Seelinger then began punching and kicking Hansen until another person at the scene called 911, records state. At that point they fled.

Adam was detained in Crawford County, Wisconsin, the following day and arrested for willful injury. The murder charges were added after Hansen died in August.

