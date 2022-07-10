One person transported to hospital for gunshot wound

MARIA KUIPER
WATERLOO — One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot Sunday night.
First responders arrived at 725 W. Fifth St. around 8 p.m. and found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police don't know who shot the gun but say another resident was also in the house in bed.
No one has been arrested.
The man was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and the extent of his injuries are unknown.
