 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

One person transported to hospital for gunshot wound

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot Sunday night.

First responders arrived at 725 W. Fifth St. around 8 p.m. and found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound to his leg. 

Police don't know who shot the gun but say another resident was also in the house in bed. 

No one has been arrested.

The man was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kansas City Marching Falcons at the Summer Soul Classic Parade in Waterloo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News