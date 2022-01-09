One person killed Saturday in shooting at Waterloo Prime Mart

WATERLOO — One person was killed Saturday in a shooting at a convenience store.

Waterloo police responded at 9:57 p.m. to a call about a shooting in progress at Prime Mart, 508 Broadway St. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim had been shot numerous times, according to a news release.

Officers rendered aid until Waterloo Fire Rescue personnel arrived and took over. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

Officials are asking any witnesses to this incident to come forward and contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340.

Previously, there was a shooting at the convenience store Nov. 19 that injured two people. No arrests have been made in that case.

