One person injured in Waterloo shooting Tuesday night

WATERLOO — One person was treated for gunshot wounds at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Tuesday night, according to Lt. Keith Rogers.

Police were called to the 800 block of Broadway Street for a person shot at about 8:30 p.m. They were seen investigating around Broadway Liquor and Food Store at the corner of Broadway and Dawson streets.

Approximately eight patrol vehicles were on scene. Officers were seen checking the liquor store and nearby properties, as well as in the alleyway behind the liquor store and the Broadway Tires Store.

Details weren’t immediately available as police continue to investigate.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

