One person injured in Waterloo shooting Tuesday night

WATERLOO — One person was treated for gunshot wounds at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Tuesday night, according to Lt. Keith Rogers.
Police were called to the 800 block of Broadway Street for a person shot at about 8:30 p.m. They were seen investigating around Broadway Liquor and Food Store at the corner of Broadway and Dawson streets.
Approximately eight patrol vehicles were on scene. Officers were seen checking the liquor store and nearby properties, as well as in the alleyway behind the liquor store and the Broadway Tires Store.
Details weren’t immediately available as police continue to investigate.
PHOTOS: Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints 102922
102922-spt-black hawks 4
Waterloo's Gavyn Thoreson is knocked off balance by Dubuque defenseman Riley Stuart during first-period action Saturday at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
102922-spt-black hawks 5
Waterloo's Patrick Geary slips around Dubuque defender Caelum Dick during first period action Saturday at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
102922-spt-black hawks 6
Waterloo's James Hong chases after a loose puck behind the Dubuque net Saturday during first-period action at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
102922-spt-black hawks 7
Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau watches as defensemen Aaron Pionk and Sam Rinzel clear a loose puck away from the Black Hawks net Saturday in a game against Dubuque.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
102922-spt-black hawks-2
Waterloo's Gayvn Thoreson tries to corral a loose puck in front of the Dubuque net Saturday during a United States Hockey League game at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
102922-spt-black hawks-3
Waterloo's Jake McLean moves in on the Dubuque net Saturday during first-period action at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
102922-spt-black hawks-1
Waterloo's Oliver Flynn collides with Dubuque's Theo Wallberg behind the Fighting Saints net Saturday in an United States Hockey League game at Young Arena.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
