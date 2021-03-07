 Skip to main content
One person injured in morning shooting in Waterloo
One person injured in morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital following Sunday morning shooting in Waterloo.

Officers and paramedics were called to the area of West Seventh and Randolph streets shortly after 7 a.m. and found a man with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, and police said his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Further details weren’t available, and the shooting remains under investigation.

