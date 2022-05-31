One person injured in Monday night shooting

WATERLOO – One person has been taken to the hospital in a Monday night shooting, the latest in a string of gun violence from the Memorial Day weekend.

Details of the latest shooting weren’t immediately available. Police were called to the area of West Fourth and Grant streets around 8:53 p.m. on Monday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began life-saving aid until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived and transported the person to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

The person’s identity and nature of the injuries weren’t immediately available.

Over the weekend, police were also called to a homicide at 734 W. First Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. In that case, one person was killed and another was injured.

Then around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, one person was shot and injured in the area of Boston Avenue and East Louise Street. The victim’s injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.

All of the incidents remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call

Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.