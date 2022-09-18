 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person hurt in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – Police are investigating after one person was shot in Waterloo.

Officers were dispatched to 746 Conger St. just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a 19-year-old man shot in the arm while inside the house. 

He was transported to Allen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was available.

