One person hurt in Waterloo shooting Sunday

WATERLOO — Police are investigating after one person was shot early Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to 746 Conger St. just after 2:30 a.m. and found a 19-year-old man shot in the arm while inside the house.
He was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was available.
