One person dead, another in critical condition as Cedar Falls police arrest two in shooting

CEDAR FALLS — One person has died and another remains in critical condition following an early Sunday shooting near the intersection of College and West 22nd streets.

Cedar Falls Police have arrested two Mason City men in connection with incident, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:49 a.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound near the intersection. He was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by MercyOne Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Minutes later, two other males arrived at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center by private vehicle with gunshot injuries. One of those males also had life-threatening injuries.

The victim in critical condition was transported to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. The third male was treated at MercyOne Cedar Falls and released.

Police arrested Daniel Martez Judon, 24, of 541 20th St., Mason City, for intimidation with a dangerous weapon/firearm. Brandon Javon Mitchell, 25, of 404 N. Madison Ave., Mason City, was arrested for attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon/firearm and control of a firearm by a felon.

Information on both the person who was killed and the person in critical condition is being withheld pending the notification of relatives.

Cedar Falls police were assisted by the University of Northern Iowa Police Department and MercyOne ambulances.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information or video footage that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612.

