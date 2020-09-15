One person arrested in 2018 shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a 2018 shooting in Waterloo.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Darronte Jamonte Ivy, 29, on Monday on a warrant for felon in possession of a ammunition. He was also detained on probation warrants.
According to court records, officers were sent to a report of gunfire in the area of Mullan Avenue and First Street around 3:45 a.m. on June 7, 2018. No injuries were reported, but bullets struck the home of Jonathan Reins at 930 W. First St.
Investigators found shell casings and live .22-caliber ammo inside and next to Ivy’s vehicle, which was parked on Mullan Avenue. Officers searched his home and found more .22-caliber ammunition along with 9mm rounds, records state.
