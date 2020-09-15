 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person arrested in 2018 shooting in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

One person arrested in 2018 shooting in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a 2018 shooting in Waterloo.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Darronte Jamonte Ivy, 29, on Monday on a warrant for felon in possession of a ammunition. He was also detained on probation warrants.

According to court records, officers were sent to a report of gunfire in the area of Mullan Avenue and First Street around 3:45 a.m. on June 7, 2018. No injuries were reported, but bullets struck the home of Jonathan Reins at 930 W. First St.

Investigators found shell casings and live .22-caliber ammo inside and next to Ivy’s vehicle, which was parked on Mullan Avenue. Officers searched his home and found more .22-caliber ammunition along with 9mm rounds, records state.

clip art squad cars
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News