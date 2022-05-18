"One man crime wave" sentenced on gun charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who a judge described as a “one man crime wave” has been sentenced to more than six year in prison on a federal gun charge.

Authorities allege Cole Dean McNamara, 28, stole an Anderson AR-15 rifle, clothing and a motorcycle from a person he met while in drug rehab.

On Monday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced McNamara to six and a half years in prison on a charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities said McNamara was barred from possessing firearms because he used methamphetamine and because of prior convictions for felony theft and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court records, McNamara met a man while in in-patient treatment for substance abuse in the fall of 2020, and he was released before the other man. When the victim was released, he noticed his motorcycle, two rifles, a crossbow and other items were missing from his home.

Witnesses reported seeing McNamara riding the motorcycle, and he was allegedly riding it when it broke down on Highway 63 and was left unattended, records state.

Police later approached McNamara at the Isle Casino Hotel and found him wearing the man’s jacket and carrying the man’s wallet, titles to his vehicles and keys to the motorcycle. He was also carrying a small bag of meth and a glass pipe, according to court records.

