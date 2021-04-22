One injured, one arrested in morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in an early morning shooting in Waterloo.

Police and paramedics were sent to a home at 414 Sunnyside Ave. shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday and found 20-year-old Aaliyah Lewis with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was conscious and alert, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

Officers said her injuries aren't life threatening.

Officers found Jakwone Rajion Watkins, 24, outside the house, and a handgun was found nearby.

Watkins was arrested for willful injury causing bodily injury, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses told police Watkins and Lewis had been involved in an argument sometime before the shooting, according to court records.

