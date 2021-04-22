 Skip to main content
One injured, one arrested in morning shooting in Waterloo
breaking top story

One injured, one arrested in morning shooting in Waterloo

Jakwone Rajion Watkins

Jakwone Rajion Watkins

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in an early morning shooting in Waterloo.

Police and paramedics were sent to a home at 414 Sunnyside Ave. shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday and found 20-year-old Aaliyah Lewis with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was conscious and alert, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

Officers said her injuries aren't life threatening.

Officers found Jakwone Rajion Watkins, 24, outside the house, and a handgun was found nearby.

Watkins was arrested for willful injury causing bodily injury, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses told police Watkins and Lewis had been involved in an argument sometime before the shooting, according to court records.

