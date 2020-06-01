One injured in weekend stabbing in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- One woman was taken to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing in Waterloo.
Police and paramedics were called to 302 Idaho St. around 1:25 a.m. Sunday and found the woman with a stab wound to her leg and other cuts. She was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment, and her injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.
No arrest have been made in connection with the assault.
