You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One injured in weekend stabbing in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking

One injured in weekend stabbing in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- One woman was taken to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing in Waterloo.

Police and paramedics were called to 302 Idaho St. around 1:25 a.m. Sunday and found the woman with a stab wound to her leg and other cuts. She was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment, and her injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.

No arrest have been made in connection with the assault.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News