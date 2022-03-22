 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured in weekend shooting in Waterloo

  • 0

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a weekend shooting that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.

Details weren’t available, but a patrol officer was on a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when he heard a single gunshot in the area in the 400 block of Adams Street. Authorities found Montora Johnson with a bullet wound to his leg, according to Waterloo police.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police said the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.

No arrest have been made in the shooting.

Johnson owns a building on Edwards Street that in 2020 brought the attention of police, who claimed it was an unlicensed after-hours nightclub.

Officers had investigated reports of gunfire near the property and searched it and found alcohol, marijuana packages, guns and a felt-covered table that officers said was used for gambling.

Johnson was cited under city ordinances and at trial claimed the building was a maintenance shop for his trucking company that happened to be hosting a private birthday party.

