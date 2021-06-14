 Skip to main content
One injured in weekend shooting in Waterloo
One injured in weekend shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

The woman told investigators that she was driving in the area of West Eighth and Johnson streets around 9:33 p.m. when she heard gunfire and felt a pain in her back.

She drove herself to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and doctors found a grazing wound to her back, police said.

No arrests have been made.

