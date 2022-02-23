One injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO --- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood on Wednesday night.
The identity and condition of the victim weren’t available.
The man was working on a car in an alley off of the 600 block of Dawson Street when he was approached by a group of people. He was shot, and the group fled.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Waterloo police are investigating the shooting.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
