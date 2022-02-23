One injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO --- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The identity and condition of the victim weren’t available.

The man was working on a car in an alley off of the 600 block of Dawson Street when he was approached by a group of people. He was shot, and the group fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Waterloo police are investigating the shooting.

