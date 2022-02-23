 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

One injured in Waterloo shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO --- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The identity and condition of the victim weren’t available.

The man was working on a car in an alley off of the 600 block of Dawson Street when he was approached by a group of people. He was shot, and the group fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Waterloo police are investigating the shooting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Candela's revolutionary electric hydrofoil boat has successful first voyage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News