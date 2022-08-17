 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but officers were called to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital around noon on Tuesday after a man arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man is expected to survive the injury. His identity wasn’t available.

Where the shooting happened and other circumstances haven’t been disclosed.

