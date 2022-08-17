One injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday.
Details weren’t immediately available, but officers were called to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital around noon on Tuesday after a man arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Police said the man is expected to survive the injury. His identity wasn’t available.
Where the shooting happened and other circumstances haven’t been disclosed.
Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases
Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.