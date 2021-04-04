One injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – One person was treated for a gunshot wound following an Easter afternoon shooting in Waterloo.
Officers and paramedics were called to the 900 block of West Mullan Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Sunday and found an adult male with in a single gunshot wound. Officers said it appears he was shot outside.
Support Local Journalism
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital, and police said he is expected to survive his injuries.
Police said there is no threat to the public, and shooting remains under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.