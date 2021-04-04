One injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – One person was treated for a gunshot wound following an Easter afternoon shooting in Waterloo.

Officers and paramedics were called to the 900 block of West Mullan Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Sunday and found an adult male with in a single gunshot wound. Officers said it appears he was shot outside.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital, and police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said there is no threat to the public, and shooting remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.