One injured in Waterloo shooting
top story

WATERLOO – One person was treated for a gunshot wound following an Easter afternoon shooting in Waterloo.

Officers and paramedics were called to the 900 block of West Mullan Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Sunday and found an adult male with in a single gunshot wound. Officers said it appears he was shot outside.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital, and police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said there is no threat to the public, and shooting remains under investigation.

