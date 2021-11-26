 Skip to main content
One injured in Waterloo shooting

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – One person was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Waterloo.

Details of the incident weren’t available, but police were called to the 400 block of Florence Street around 3:15 p.m. and found an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

A man inside the vehicle had injuries to his face from flying glass, according to Waterloo police. The vehicle had a bullet hole in the rear passenger side, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

