One injured in Waterloo shooting Friday afternoon

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Friday afternoon.
Details weren’t immediately available, but police said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle in the area of Edwards Street and Logan Avenue around 4 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. Witnesses in the neighborhood reported hearing as many as six shots.
The vehicle continued on to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where the victim was treated.
The victim hasn’t been identified, and police said the injury appears to be a grazing wound.
On Friday at 3:07 p.m., Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to 3112 Boulder Dr. after calls regarding a fire. Inside, first responders found smoke in the third floor hallway. They also found a man in the burning apartment with no pulse. According to Cedar Falls public safety director Craig Berte, CPR was performed on the man and he was taken away by ambulance.