One injured in Waterloo shooting Friday afternoon

  • Updated
Waterloo police are investigating a shooting in the area of Edwards Street and Logan Avenue on Friday.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Friday afternoon.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle in the area of Edwards Street and Logan Avenue around 4 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. Witnesses in the neighborhood reported hearing as many as six shots.

The vehicle continued on to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where the victim was treated.

The victim hasn’t been identified, and police said the injury appears to be a grazing wound.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
