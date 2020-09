× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DUNKERTON -- At least one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road outside of Dunkerton Thursday afternoon.

Details weren't available, but crews with Dunkerton and Fairbank fire departments were called to Wheeler Road after the vehicle rolled around 3:30 p.m.

One person was trapped, and firefighters freed her and took her to a nearby hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1