 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One injured in stabbing in Waterloo

  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

The man suffered a stab wound to stomach during an argument in the 700 block of Logan Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle, and police described the injury as non-life threatening.

Officers found a discarded knife on Logan Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and the attack remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This water sommelier just opened a water store with bottles fetching $160

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News