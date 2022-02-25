One injured in stabbing in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
The man suffered a stab wound to stomach during an argument in the 700 block of Logan Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle, and police described the injury as non-life threatening.
Officers found a discarded knife on Logan Avenue.
No arrests have been made, and the attack remains under investigation.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
