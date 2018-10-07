Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday.

The identity and condition of the victim weren’t available, and no arrest had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to a home at 119 Allen St. around 3:55 a.m. Sunday and found a man with a stab wound to the chest. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to Covenant Medical Center.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

